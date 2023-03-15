The midfielder will be at the stadium in the company of Roma fans. Many controversies during the week after the match against Sassuolo and some old photos

Roma will have a special fan in the stands at the derby on Sunday. David Frattesiin fact, will exploit the fact of playing with Sassuolo Friday before the break and will allow himself a day at the Olimpico together with some friends, all Roma fans. A presence that may not please everyone. In fact, last Sunday the midfielder was among the best on the pitch in the defeat of Mou’s team and many Giallorossi fans “reproached” him for some over the top attitudes. Furthermore, in the last few hours, several photos of a very young Frattesi embracing a Lulic and Klose a few moments after Lazio’s victory in the Italian cup on the infamous 26 May. In reality it would be a group photo since Davide was playing with the Biancocelesti youth team at the time. But the Derby that’s it, he doesn’t forgive anyone. His dream remains to wear the Roma shirt again after coming very close in the summer. “He skipped everything for two million,” Frattesi confided a few days ago. The negotiation could resume shortly also because the blue midfielder continues to like both a Mourinho that in Tiago Pinto and given that two benefits can be taken advantage of: the 30% discount as provided for in the agreement and the inclusion of young people such as Ox and Volpato.