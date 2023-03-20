Lazio stings José Mourinho after the 1-0 victory in the derby against Roma. The Portuguese coach, disqualified and absent in the derby, after Lazio’s elimination in the Conference League had made fun of his cousins, already ‘relegated’ from the Europa League: “There won’t be a third European competition, right?”, the joke of the Special one. Now, after the derby, Lazio are taking their ‘revenge’.

“I dreamed of a debut like this in the derbies. It’s an important step because it’s a direct match, we won both, I don’t think there’s also the third for Roma, right? Now let’s celebrate and enjoy the break. We prefer to talk after the field, not before. We were already fired up, then we read that sentence and it was one more reason to win,” said Lazio captain Alessio Romagnoli.

The derby was followed, as often happens, by tensions. “What happened in the tunnel? The problem is that when you talk before a game and then you lose you have to keep quiet, they talked too much like they always do. They didn’t play a derby, they just came to talk and provoke”. the words of Luis Alberto to Dazn. “We were good enough. We won, that’s the important thing. We had to win this game, it was time to make that leap. Now they’re out, they really like the show they put on on the bench and they’re still going on now. Am I calm? Now I’m only thinking about going to dinner with my family and drinking a glass of wine”.

Glissa coach Maurizio Sarri. “Mourinho’s words? I honestly don’t even know what Mourinho said, I’m not going to read these things, we’ve seen many videos of Roma.”