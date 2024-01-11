“I don't add myself to Mourinho's critics, yesterday it was a very balanced and hard-fought match as derbies in the capital often are, Lazio scored and Roma didn't but I don't see the Giallorossi in the slightest bit in crisis. I remember that they are still in race for 4th place and to win the Europa League, the calculations will be made in the end.” So at Adnkronos Dino Zoff, former coach of Lazio and former coach of the national teamin the aftermath of the Capital derby, which qualified the Biancocelesti for the semi-final of the Italian Cup and exacerbated the Giallorossi's complicated moment with coach José Mourinho, who ended up in the dock.

“He is such a good and prepared technician that he will be able to remedy this moment. His CV speaks for him, he is a commander accustomed to storms”, adds Zoff.

Ottavio Bianchi: “Are we sure that without him it wouldn't have been worse?”

“It is very difficult to give explanations like this from the outside, without being inside: these are very particular environments where moods, likes and dislikes count a lot: there isn't much that is rational. Then, between Rome and Lazio the contrast it's above everything, it's hard to understand.” Also Ottavio Bianchi, the former coach who led the Giallorossi to win the Italian Cup in '91, thinks with Adnkronos about the Capitoline derby and Mourinho's leadership. “Everyone expects a lot from him – he says – and the ranking is what it is. But are we sure that without him it wouldn't have gone worse?”.

“In Italy the football business, if compared to the European level, is in serious difficulty, also because the best players don't come to play here but go elsewhere. Roma in particular is a team in difficulty, but I absolutely couldn't evaluate because, as I was saying, even from inside it would be difficult. That is a very, very particular environment, you would have to have been there to understand that there are many visions, everyone has their own piece of garden to cultivate, it's difficult. Honestly, I'm not able to give a valid interpretation of this season's results.”