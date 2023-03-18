Armored capital tomorrow for the Lazio-Roma derby, which will be played at the Olympic stadium at 6 pm, after the warning issued by the Viminale on the risk of clashes. There will be over a thousand men from the police forces on the field to avoid accidents.

Widespread preventive services have already started in the afternoon in all the meeting places of the two supporters. Wide-ranging checks will instead be put in place tomorrow around the stadium. The first road closures in the Olimpico area will start as early as 2 pm. A safety plan that has already been tested for the other derbies but which will be strengthened as a result of the indications of the Interior Ministry. Maximum attention therefore also from the investigators of the digos of Rome and the carabinieri of the information unit who are already working on monitoring the fans.

BOYS ROME– “I really hope nothing happens, the derbies have always been quite calm. All this climate that I read in the newspapers amazes me as far as Lazio and Rome are concerned. Let’s try to experience sport as it should be lived”, Guido Zappavigna tells Adnkronos , Roma supporter, who formerly belonged to the Boys Roma 1972 group, after the warning about the risk of clashes on the occasion of the Lazio-Roma derby According to Zappavigna ”if this escalation does not stop”, which however concerns ”above all Europe’ ‘, we’ve ”reached a point of no return.” ”Even all this unjustified alarm creates tensions, it’s so nice to go to watch the match with your children and grandchildren holding hands – he says – Creating this climate is not nice’ ‘.

ROME CLUB – “We will cheer for our team a lot and it will be in the name of respect, fair play, with observance of the values ​​of sport”, says Francesco Lotito, president of the Italian Roma Club Association (Airc), to Adnkronos, in view of the derby of the Capital, valid for the 27th day of the championship in Serie A, which will be played tomorrow at the Olimpico. “We are always against all types of violence, it is in the Statute of our Association, we will face – he added – the Rome-Lazio derby like all the other matches by observing the values ​​of sport, because football is sport”.