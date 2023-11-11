The outcomes 1 and Over 0.5 are subject to an increased quota and are worth 3.00 and 6.00 respectively: the in-depth analysis

Lazio-Roma, derby with double increased odds — The big match of the 12th championship is scheduled at the Olimpico: Sunday (6.00 pm) is the day of the Capital derby. The one between Lazio and Roma will be the 159th match in Serie A: what do the odds say? Lazio have won two derbies in the last championship and are unbeaten in the last six derbies played at home: an increased odds have been set by Betway on the possible victory for the Biancoceleste, with the sign 1 being worth 30.00 instead of 2.87. And for the operators it will not be a 0-0 derby: the last time this score occurred in 2018, today the outcome Over 0.5 – at least one goal in the match – on Netbet goes from 1.08 to 6.00 for new customers. See also El Patrón Bermúdez revealed the dialogue that Maradona and Riquelme had in the last game of "Pelusa"

Lazio-Roma odds — For bookmakers there is enough balance: Roma are the slight favorites, with the 2 sign oscillating between 2.55 on LeoVegas and 2.72 on Betflag. Lazio’s victory is played between 2.85 on Snai, Goldbet and Better and 2.90 on Sisal, Planetwin365 and Novibet; then there is Betway, in fact, which rises to 30.00 for new customers with its promo fee. We close the 1X2 with a draw, which is worth between odds 3.00 and 3.20. Let’s move on to the other outcome affected by the increased quota, the Over 0.5. At least one goal in the match has – as expected – very low odds: 1.05 on Snai, Goldbet and Better, 1.10 on William Hill. The exception, for new customers, is Netbet: as anticipated, this operator offers the outcome at odds of 6.00.

WHAT IS AN INCREASED FEE — When comparing Serie A odds, it can often happen that you come across a decidedly higher than average odds on a given market. We are faced with an “increased quota”, i.e. a type of betting bonus that operators create to attract new users to their platform. In this case, if you don’t already have a Betway or Netbet account, you can open one and thus ensure a higher odds on outcomes 1 and Over 0.5 of the Lazio-Roma match. Usually, a minimum deposit is required from the user; while the maximum bet is defined by the bookmaker. It is always advisable to read the conditions and terms associated with the offer on the operator’s website. See also A Turkish player refuses to wear a shirt against the war in Ukraine

November 11, 2023 (changed November 11, 2023 | 10:07)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#LazioRoma #analysis #standard #odds #signs