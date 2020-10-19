The most important information about the group game is summarized here in the overview.

Borussia Dortmund: Bürki – Piszczek, Hummels, Delaney – Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Guerreiro – Reus, Haaland, Sancho

After the defeats in Augsburg and in the Supercup against FC Bayern, BVB delivered a strong performance in the last game before the international break and celebrated a deserved 4-0 home win against SC Freiburg. The dress rehearsal before the start in the premier class was also successful for the black and yellow with the 1-0 away win in Hoffenheim.

The last five games of both clubs at a glance:

Lazio Rome:

Sampdoria Genoa – Lazio 3-0

Lazio – Inter Milan 1-1

Lazio – Atalanta Bergamo 1-4

Cagliari Calcio – Lazio Rome 0-2

SSC Napoli – Lazio 3-1

Borussia Dortmund:

TSG Hoffenheim – BVB 0-1

BVB – SC Freiburg 4-0

FC Bayern – BVB 3-2 (Supercup)

FC Augsburg – BVB 2-0

BVB – Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0