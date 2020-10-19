In the Champions League group F. meet on Tuesday evening Lazio and Borussia Dortmund on each other. BVB will also see Ciro Immobile again in the Italian capital, who was not really happy during his one-year stint in Dortmund (2014/15 season) and has been successfully chasing goals for the Romans since 2016.
The most important information about the group game is summarized here in the overview.
Date: October 20, 2020
Kickoff: 21 clock
Venue: Olimpico di Roma (Rome)
TV: Sky Sport 1 (conference), Sky Sport 2 (single game)
Stream: Sky Go, Sky Ticket
The game between Lazio and BVB will be broadcast exclusively on Sky. DAZN customers go away empty-handed at this encounter.
Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has to complain about a few failures before the start of the Champions League group stage. While Manuel Lazzari, Bastos and Stefan Radu are all out due to a thigh injury, Andreas Pereira and Danilo Cataldi are absent due to illness. There is at least positive news from Luiz Felipe, who was able to complete a training session with the team after recovering from an ankle injury. Inzaghi left it open whether the central defender would be enough for the starting line-up.
With 21 players, the BVB entourage took off on Monday morning for Rome. Also on board was Lukasz Piszczek, who sustained an eye injury in the 1-0 away win in Hoffenheim last Saturday and had to be replaced. Coach Lucien Favre still has to do without the injured defenders Nico Schulz (torn muscle), Dan-Axel Zagadou (knee injury), Marcel Schmelzer (rehab after knee surgery) & Manuel Akanji (training deficit after quarantine) as well as attacker Thorgan Hazard, who is after his Torn muscle is in the process of building up. Emre Can is also suspended for the next two games on the international stage.
Lazio Rome: Strakosha – Patric, Acerbi, Hoedt – Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Fares – Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto – Immobile, Correa
Borussia Dortmund: Bürki – Piszczek, Hummels, Delaney – Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Guerreiro – Reus, Haaland, Sancho
Lazio started the new season with a 2-0 away win at Cagliari Calcio. Since then, however, the capital city club has waited in vain for the next victory and only scored one point on the last three match days. Last weekend there was a 3-0 defeat for the fourth in the table in Genoa last season.
After the defeats in Augsburg and in the Supercup against FC Bayern, BVB delivered a strong performance in the last game before the international break and celebrated a deserved 4-0 home win against SC Freiburg. The dress rehearsal before the start in the premier class was also successful for the black and yellow with the 1-0 away win in Hoffenheim.
The last five games of both clubs at a glance:
Lazio Rome:
Sampdoria Genoa – Lazio 3-0
Lazio – Inter Milan 1-1
Lazio – Atalanta Bergamo 1-4
Cagliari Calcio – Lazio Rome 0-2
SSC Napoli – Lazio 3-1
Borussia Dortmund:
TSG Hoffenheim – BVB 0-1
BVB – SC Freiburg 4-0
FC Bayern – BVB 3-2 (Supercup)
FC Augsburg – BVB 2-0
BVB – Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0
