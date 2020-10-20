Lazio returns to play a Champions League game after 13 years of waiting, but does not reach the big event as he dreamed. The biancocelesti They come from a tough defeat against Sampdoria (0-3) and in the absence of the public, the most painful, several casualties are added (Lazzari, Radu, Pereira), which force Simone Inzaghi to force the return of defender Luiz Felipe (follow the game live on As.com).

Up there will be Ciro Immobile, Golden Boot 2020, although the challenge with Haaland might not take place. Lucien Favre left in the air the presence of the Norwegian (“can’t always play”), that of Reus (“He was home for eight days due to injury, we’ll see”) and also that of Piszczek, due to an eye problem. The Borussia coach will have to reinvent his defense: Missing Emre Can (suspended), Akanji (quarantined) and the injured Zagadou, Schulz and Schmelzer.

Match sheet and possible eleven headlines



Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Fares; Immobile, Correa.

Borussia Dortmund: Bürki; Piszczek, Hummels, Delaney; Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Guerreiro; Reus; Sancho, Haaland.

Referee: Clément Turpin, France.

Stadium: Olympic, Rome.

Time: 21:00 (Movistar Champions League).