“In the United States, in 2021, states that legalized cannabis for personal consumption earned 3.7 billion dollars a year in tax revenue According to the report of the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate published in 2021, the mafias in Italy earned 6 5 billion euros from the illegal sale of cannabis. Cannabis is currently the most seized substance, with a figure that is always growing and in 2021 above 70%.

The seizures of marijuana, hashish and cannabis plants account for more than 12,000 of the total complaints to the authorities, according to the report. 23.02% of the complaints concern those between 25 and 29 years of age, 22.28% those between 20 and 24 years of age and 19.28% those between 30 and 34 years of age. However, minors represent 1.85% of the total number of people reported at national level. In December 2020, the United Nations Organization (UN) recognized the medicinal and therapeutic value of cannabis by removing the substance from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. Italy was one of the first European countries to legalize cannabis for medical use, in 2006.

But the internal production of the Military Chemical Pharmaceutical Plant of Florence is still unable to satisfy the needs of patients”. Thus intervening in a flash mob under the headquarters of the Lazio Region in Via Cristoforo Colombo Claudio Marotta, candidate for the Lazio Regional Council on the Green and Left list.

“In December 2020, the United Nations (UN) recognized the medicinal and therapeutic value of cannabis by removing the substance from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. Italy was one of the first European countries to legalize cannabis for medical use, in 2006. But the internal production handled by the Military Chemical Pharmaceutical Plant of Florence still fails to meet the needs of patients. According to the latest report by the Department of Anti-Drug Policies, hashish and marijuana trafficking in Italy helps fuel a drug market that in 2021 alone generated economic activity for a total of 16.2 billion.

A figure that is always increasing compared to the past, considering that in 2016 alone the total value of the same market was estimated at 14 billion. For all these reasons, as a first act in the Lazio Regional Council, I will present a law for the decriminalization in our Region of the therapeutic and recreational use of cannabis ”he concludes.

#Lazio #Regionals #Marotta #AVS #Cannabis #favor #mafias