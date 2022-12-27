Donatella Bianchi, 59, former president of WWF Italy, is the official candidate of the 5 Star Movement for the presidency of the Lazio Region. It will be she, who leads the Linea Blu program on Rai1, to challenge Alessio D’Amato, for the centre-left, and Francesco Rocca, for the centre-right.

This was announced in an interview with Avvenire by former premier Giuseppe Conte: “Donatella Bianchi perfectly embodies the values ​​of the Movement, best represents our political, social and environmental program and is a name shared with other political forces, social and civic with which we are sharing the path, starting with Coordination 2050 “.

Conte: “No to agreements with D’Amato, it is the point of collapse of the Democratic Party”

Conte also explains why the Movement will not support D’Amato, unlike what will happen in Lombardy where the 5Stelli will be allied with the Democratic Party: “In Lazio, D’Amato is the point of collapse of the Democratic Party after an internal war between currents and club bosses We had made some programmatic requests, the next day they answered us with the diktat on a name without even accepting a discussion on the issues. While our candidate, as I promised, goes beyond the alignments”.

