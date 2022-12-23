Lazio regionals, D’Amato exhumes the former governor Piero Badaloni

Piero Badaloni (76) was called by Alessio D’Amato to lead its electoral committee for the next ones regional in Lazio. A real throwback since Badaloni former Journalist Rai he was the governor of this region from 1995 to 2000. When we say that the new is advancing…

D’Amato he is the ambitious center-left candidate who built his political career on the management of Covid as Councilor for Health. Let’s remember that his obstinacy prevented private individuals from doing i for a long time anti-Covid test causing huge queues of people in cars, apocalyptic scenes from horror films, with nights spent in the open.

Furthermore, his candidacy was considered by many to be inopportune (Zingaretti downloaded it) because he was sentenced in the first instance (he appealed) by the Court of Auditors to repay almost 300,000 euros for tax damages precisely to the Lazio region while a criminal case on the same subject lapsed. Joseph Conte he did not fail to point it out clearly and clearly by getting caught today of the “bipolar” from D’Amato.

Therefore, in the light of these problems, the choice of a “safe used” product such as Badaloni it comes to reinforce a strategy that aims to make the electorate forget the very recent, and still current, troubles. This is the so-called “moral issue” with the stories of the Soumahoro and of Brussels which juxtapose each other despite their diversity.

It is a left that is periodically involved in scandals that have become difficult to bear and the image of the father of the vice president of the EU Parliamentthe socialist Eve Kaili who is now in prison, who flees at night with bags full of euros like in a Totò film, is there to nail her. And if to this we add the events of the Soumahoro with the disturbing pairing of the deputy’s wife and Bersaniboth advocates of the “right to elegance”, the picture is complete.

So the name of D’Amato it was certainly not the best to spend in full moral question having still an open debt with the accounting justice precisely with the Region that is a candidate to govern. Until a few years ago such a situation would have been absolutely unthinkable but unfortunately times have inevitably changed and voters are getting used to everything.

This is why it is surprising that Badaloni that after all he had a good cursus honorum lent himself to act as guarantor for the center-left coalition, inevitably risking tarnishing his image. The figure of D’Amato it is not convincing for the aforementioned reasons and indeed it can harm the centre-left coalition. It must also be said that his candidacy is the result of the absolute chaos that reigns in the Democratic party at a national level that has not yet recovered from the electoral blow.

Enrico Letta “eyes of the tiger” looks like a boxer played haphazardly in the ring of politics taking blows from orbi while the party without any leadership is prey to raids by gangs trying to take power in the best Soviet tradition. For the centre-left, losing Lazio after so many years would be fatal because it would confirm a devastating national trend at the local level and would favor the takeover bid Joseph Conte on the Pd.

