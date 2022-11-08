Lazio regional elections, Conte opens to the Democratic Party but on “precise” conditions: no alliances with “this leadership” and no “incinerator” in Rome

Yes to an alliance with the Democratic party to the next regional of the Lazio but under “precise” conditions, as underlined by the headquarters of the 5 stars. Absolute no to a wide field with Matteo Renzi And Carlo Calenda because their “insults make it impossible to sit at the table” and “with the piles you do not go anywhere”, since “the logic of the useful vote leads nowhere”, but above all “does not pay”. extreme synthesis, the message sent by the president of 5 stars Giuseppe Conte to the former allies of the Pdin a press conference dedicated to the next ones regional elections of the Lazio.

The appeal is addressed to all political and social forces “to build together an authentically progressive project”. The veto remains to “these leaders of the Democratic Party”, leading the way Readwith which i 5 stars have “difficulty” in sitting “at the same table.” The project that the former premier has in mind for the most productive region of Italy after the Lombardy (also the latter called to vote for the renewal of the Regional Council) is “radically progressive” and the crux of theincinerator of Rome wanted by the Democratic Party – one of the causes of the break between M5s And Dragons – returns to be decisive.

The M5s aims to “put on the table” a “strong proposal” centered on issues such as health, work and the environment. This “does not mean disavowing all the results achieved by the outgoing regional administration”, points out the former premier. In the Lazio the junta of Nicola Zingaretti governs precisely with the pentastellates.

The “line of action” of the 5 stars “It must contemplate some key points”, explains Conte to the reporters, which “are essential”. In terms of waste disposal, for example, the project to be presented to the next regional “can never be based on the construction of new incinerators”. Bettinihistorical exponent of Pd pushing for an alliance with 5 stars in the LazioConte replies that he hears him often and respects his opinion, but “we need some clarification on this”, because “you win if you have a serious project, if you build a solid program, if you are consistent”.









