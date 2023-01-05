Lazio Region, the Democratic Party sticks to the Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi

The regionals are approaching and the fear of losing is 90. A striking example of this phenomenon is what is happening in Lazio which, however, given the context, has absolutely national relevance. As is known, the latest polls give the centre-right candidate the lead, Francesco Rocca, followed by that of the Democratic Party and current health councilor Alessio D’Amato‘mister Covid’, and since Donatella Bianchiformer President of WWF Italy and journalist.

If one does the algebraic sum of the polls by D’Amato and Bianchi, one sees that it is higher than that of Rocca. And so D’Amato – who knows how to do the math well – tripped and he launched into a frenzied courtship of the Bianchi and the Cinque Stelle because he realized that he was about to lose everything. However there is a problem.

A few days ago Giuseppe Conte, political leader of the Five Stars, he said he does not want to form an alliance with whoever -namely D’Amato- was sentenced in the first instance by the Court of Auditors to repay almost 300,000 euros for a regrettable affair which also had a criminal record for aggravated fraud against the Lazio Region which was resolved only because it was prescribed.

A story that would have shocked Enrico Berlinguer and that brings the ‘moral question’ of the left back to the center of public debate, also in the light of the recent events of the Soumahoros and Brussels. D’Amato, who foresees the catastrophe, declares: “The polls say that it would be better to go together therefore a ticket between us, with Donatella Bianchi as deputy, would be welcome”.

