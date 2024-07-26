Forza Italia and the Lazio Region: after the national shock after the EU vote, Antonio Tajani’s party raises its voice and presents the bill to Francesco Rocca too. Senator Claudio Fazzone threw the ball into Fratelli d’Italia’s court, delivering the request for more space in the council after two signals: the rumor that Rocca was ready to leave the Health delegation and the note delivered by Forza Italia members deserting the Regional Council.

And so the August reshuffle is being prepared, after the mid-week meeting between President Rocca and Forza Italia plenipotentiary Claudio Fazzone. According to those well-informed, Fazzone has formalized the request for a third Forza Italia assessor, a necessary condition to rebalance the political assets of the executive after the European elections that saw the Azzurri in great growth overtaking the League. But the Fazzone-Tajani spiderweb does not stop at the Region. Even in Rome Forza Italia-Noi Moderati has raised its voice, asking Fratelli d’Italia to move from the “chamomile” opposition to the Gualtieri Council, in true opposition and this at a time when Roberto Gualtieri’s approval rating is in free fall and the Romans are exasperated by the Jubilee construction sites.

Forza Italia in pincer grip on Lazio Region and Municipality of Rome

In short, a pincer movement that is tightening around Fratelli d’Italia just when the party leadership with Arianna Meloni would have asked President Francesco Rocca to make the sacrifice of giving up the delegation to Health. And this is not for shortcomings in the field but to free the image of the president from the millstone of the regional Health System crippled by debt and post-Covid management. Rocca, for his part, had made a commitment to restore order to the chaos but the road is slow and treacherous and this has ended up tarnishing his overall image and that of the Council, dropping 6 places in the approval rating of regional presidents. Here is the Arianna Meloni-Francesco Rocca project: give up the delegation of Health, maintaining firm control with the confirmation of the General Director and lightening the President’s work to free up energy.

The reshuffle to solve the puzzle: Healthcare to Maselli and Social Services to the Azzurri

But who should we give it to? And here the “pincer” becomes a puzzle, since the offer made to a regional councilor of FdI was rejected. Combined with the pressure from Forza Italia, the solution could only come from a reshuffle, removing a department from the League with the seat of Baldassarre, a long-time victim of political bradyseism, and perhaps moving Health to Maselli to free up Social Services to be assigned to the Azzurri. Also because the return of the delegations is untouchable.

Timing? Surely by mid-August, Fazzone was clear: “These are our requests, now we wait for you to decide what to do”.