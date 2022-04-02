After the bad performance in the derby, the Biancocelesti dominate the Emilians. Match unlocked at 17 ‘, with the Serbian doubling at the start of the second half. At 94 ‘Traorè’s goal, too late to reopen the games

Lazio starts again after the slip in the derby. With one goal per time, Sarri’s team liquidates Sassuolo who shortens the distance only in the final recovery. Lazzari and Milinkovic sign the knockout of the Emilians who had returned from six useful results in a row. Good performance from Lazio, convincing throughout the match except for the defensive uncertainty at the end. Three points that give strength to the race for a place in Europe. Sassuolo showed a subdued performance also on the character level, did not capitalize on the opportunities of the first half and Traorè’s goal came too late.

hits lazzari – Sarri does not recover Luiz Felipe. There is Patric from central in the defense reshuffle also due to the new absence of Radu: Lazzari enters on the right and Marusic changes sides. Forward, in place of the suspended Pedro, Zaccagni sees himself. Dionisi has to do without Berardi and Lopez. In the median space to Henrique, while Defrel goes to the right of the trocar. Strong hailstorm before the start. It starts with a light rain. Immediately high rhythms. An attempt at Scamacca has been stemmed. Restart from Lazio: Lazzari’s diagonal bounced off by Consiglio. Sassuolo insidious with a blow from Traorè: outside the net. Sguscia Scamacca shooting: Strakosha replies and then Frattesi kicks high. Cross of Lazzari not connected by Immobile. Match across the board. At 17 ‘, another foray by Lazzari who interferes in a disengagement between Ferrari and Kyriakopoulos: this time the winger goes to the end and with a left foot he slips on Consiglio with an angled trajectory, bringing Lazio the lead. See also America's fans dream of Marchesín's return

shot – The formation of Sarri insists: header by Zaccagni high. Lazio takes possession of the ball of the game. Gored of Property: outside. Sassuolo struggled to relaunch. An imprecise postponement by Strakosha activates Defrel who tries the shot at goal, controlled by the Lazio goalkeeper. After half an hour, new hailstorm. Does not frame the door Immobile on another good assist from Felipe Anderson. That shortly after he tries to strike directly: Advice eve. Overturning of the front: Strakoska is not surprised by Kyriakopoulos. He gains meters for Dionisi’s team who sling with conviction in attack. At 42 ‘, a post by Frattesi and Strakosha opposed Defrel’s rebound. The first half ends 1-0 for Lazio.

Milinkovic doubles – In the second half Sassuolo starts again with Rogerio in place of Kyriakopoulos. At 4 ‘Immobile it spoils incredibly in front of the door. Two minutes later a free kick from Luis Alberto triggers Milinkvoic who with an elegant touch achieves the doubling. But the Serbian’s goal is validated only after a long examination for the shadow of offside. Sassuolo is organizing to get back into the game. Lazio aims to exploit the spaces and asserts the greatest ability in the possession phase. At 27 ‘the top of the crossbar hit by Luis Alberto directly from a corner. See also Dakar | Peterhansel completes the Audi trio: "We needed it!"

Raspadori does not frame the door. Two other changes between the Emilians: Harroui and Toljan respectively for Frattesi and Muldur. First substitution in Lazio: Cataldi takes over Leiva. Dionisi brings in Oddei for Defrel. Sarri inserts Basic in place of Milinkovic. At 40 ‘a new hailstorm breaks out on the Olimpico. Samele replaces Scamacca. Five minutes of recovery. Akpa Apro takes over from Luis Alberto. At 49 ‘Sassuolo scored with Traorè who, after a spike from Samele, caught the Lazio defense in backlash. Final anxiety for the Biancocelesti before cashing in on the three points so much sought after.

