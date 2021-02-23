When Lazio learned in December that they were going to face Bayern (follow the game live on AS.com), everyone thought it would take a miracle to eliminate the Germans, champions of everything. The Romans still need a feat, sure, but things have changed: Bayern are not well. In the league they come from a draw to three (!) With the newly promoted Arminia Bielefeld and a painful defeat with Frankfurt, results that cut the lead over Leipzig to just two points.

Those of Flick are favorites, but they arrive with low morale, many low and far from their best condition. The fatigue is beginning to show. Those of Inzaghi live an opposite moment. In eight rounds they won seven times, losing only to Inter, and they are fitter than ever this season.

Immobile will guide your lead and generates curiosity challenge with Lewandowski, his main rival in the race for the 2020 Golden Boot, which was ultimately won by the Italian. The biancocelesti they know the strength of the rival, but also their own. They know they have chances to complicate the night for the champion.