A few weeks after the vote for the governor, the Lazio Region issues a tender to give money to cultural associations and the like but the names of the winners are encrypted

They come from the Lazio Region 4 million euros of public funds to those who carry out cultural activities. But is it possible not to publish the names of those who won the tender, keeping them encrypted as the managing body did?

A year ago there were protests from the excluded cultural associations, when they discovered that the funding for the associations also went to private clubs, political entities and the like.

This was because they could identify the names of the assignees.

As far as we know, public money cannot be given to citizens, associated with each other or to companies without then making public who the recipients of these funds are, on the basis of articles 26 and 27 of Legislative Decree 33/2013 on transparency (at least for amounts exceeding 1000 euros). The National Anti-Corruption Authority also recalls this in its handbook on “Publication obligations concerning deeds of grant granting, contributions, subsidies and the attribution of economic advantages to natural persons and public and private entities”. But maybe there’s something we’re missing. We talked about it with the councilor of the Brothers of Italy in the Region

Lazio Francesca De Vito who protested the publication of the rankings.

Rumor has it that someone intends to go to the Court of Auditors to report this procedure adopted by the Lazio region. Isn’t it her who intends to…?

“I really think so, I think I’ll present myself to the Court of Auditors, I really think so, he can’t pass this round…”

Have you already consulted lawyers to evaluate whether a procedure of this type like the one adopted for the tender can be followed?

“Absolutely not but…”

I hadn’t heard of the procedure for encrypting the names of public resource winners yet, maybe it exists…

“This time it seems to me that they have really outdone themselves. I don’t know if you remember the other announcement and the protests of the associations…”

Sure, I remember it very well, we followed it in 2021 but ergo if the associations hadn’t recognized the names of the winners then, political entities, private clubs, etc. no one would have said anything even at that juncture…

“In fact it is absolutely so. It’s Christmas, I just came out with a post and I couldn’t do anything else. I really have no words to read the way this tender has been handled”

But what happened to transparency?

“There is no reference to the name of a Municipality, of an association, nothing! To think that just in these hours the President of the Regional Council, Marco Vincenzi, has opened the annual ‘Transparency Day’ in Pisana (name used to indicate the Regional Council), the appointment with which we take stock of the measures adopted on Transparency and Prevention of corruption. I consider this ranking unacceptable, especially a few weeks before the elections. I will move to clarify and shed light on the matter”

But they thought of giving funds to culture…

“I think it is commendable that the Lazio Region supports, albeit with little, the initiatives in question. But the devil is hidden in the details or, in our case, in the Final Ranking: 35 pages and more than a thousand participants who can be identified exclusively by an alphanumeric code: so much for transparency in the management of public funds!”

