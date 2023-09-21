Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, in addition to scoring, is included in the list of possible winners of the best goal of the week

Ivan Provedel, the goalkeeper with the goal-scoring habit. The extreme defender of Lazio he enchanted European football. The network in Champions League against theAtletico Madrid in the 95th minute he allowed his team to equalize. In the history of Europe’s top competition, only 3 other goalkeepers have scored. In addition to this, Ivan Provedel is among the candidates for the best goal of the week in the Champions League.

The contest to choose the best goal of the week Champions began and the Biancoceleste goalkeeper Ivan Provedel was back in the chosen four. In addition to him, the players, who can be voted by the fans, are: Joao Felix, Teté and Fulgini. There UEFA, through their official social channels, have assigned each player a keyword to emphasize each conclusion towards the goal. The Lazio goalkeeper’s goal was described as: “The miracle equaliser”. Following is the post from UEFA. See also Maradona, the brand is worth a billion. But who can exploit it?

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Lazio world without missing any updates, stay connected to Cittaceleste to discover all the day’s news on the Biancocelesti in the league and in Europe.

September 21, 2023 (modified September 21, 2023 | 12:23)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Lazio #Provedel #competing #Champions #League #goal #week #award