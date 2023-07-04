The Ivorian has released himself from Crystal Palace, it’s about to be signed. There is the knot of commissions. The Blues are looking for the Serbian

Stephen Cieri – Rome

Lazio very close to Wilfried Zaha. The news comes directly from England, where the Ivorian player has always played. But he also finds confirmation on the Lazio side of the capital, with the clarification however that the negotiation is not only not closed yet, but that there are still many obstacles to overcome before the white smoke can arrive.

Since 1 July, the Ivorian winger has been released from Crystal Palace, which up to now has been practically his only team, apart from the interlude of a season spent half with Manchester United and the other half with Cardiff City . In reality, his club has not yet given up on the idea of ​​retaining him and continues to offer him a contractual extension, albeit at lower figures than those received (his last signing was around 7 million euros). However, Zaha seems more attracted by the possibility of living a completely different experience. And in this sense the Serie A option tempts him a lot. His entourage has had close contact with Lazio in the last week, to the point that the negotiation has gone a long way forward. The Biancoceleste club is in pole position, but some non-secondary knots still need to be resolved for the closure. One in particular, that of commissions to be paid to agents. The request (there is even talk of 10 million) is high, Lazio want to think about it. For the engagement, however, Zaha could accept a figure of around 4 million euros, which is the current ceiling on salaries in Formello. But even on this last point there is still to be discussed. However, Lazio can legitimately hope to get their hands on the Ivorian. At the moment the competition seems to be lagging behind. Fenerbahce and Al Nassr are looking for him. The latter club is obviously ready to cover him with gold, but Zaha prefers to continue playing in a competitive league like the Italian one.

sarri says yes — Zaha is one step away, therefore, but that step will not be easy to take. However, his eventual arrival has already received Maurizio Sarri’s convinced yes. The Tuscan coach had put Domenico Berardi at the top of the list relating to the winger to bring to Formello. Since it will be very difficult to sign the Sassuolo player, Commander Zaha would be fine as an alternative. A candidacy that finds its liking more than that of other profiles who also remain in the running. Like Orsolini from Bologna and Ngonge from Verona. Zaha, on his side, however, has international experience which makes him decidedly more attractive. Left winger with right foot (therefore also usable on the right), fast, technical and with a sense of goal, he would enrich the wing sector which can already count on the various Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni and Pedro.

And in the meantime, speaking of England, rumors of Chelsea's interest in Sergej Milinkovic are coming from London. The Serbian midfielder would have been offered to the London club by his agent Mateja Kezman. After the departure of Kovacic and the imminent one of Mount, the Blues are looking for new midfielders. They have long had their eye on Moises Caicedo (Brighton) and Romeo Lavia (Southampton). Who like them more than Milinkovic above all because they are younger. But the Sergeant's candidacy still stands.