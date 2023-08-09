Lazio now very close to Luca Pellegrini. The return to the Biancoceleste of the 24-year-old Roman full-back who returned to Juventus after finishing the season in Sarri’s team is about to be defined. The final details of the operation are under discussion: a two-year loan with an obligation to buy with an overall valuation of 8 million euros. Pellegrini, who had left Frankfurt’s Eintracht in January to play with the team he has always been a fan of, could be redeemed in June: the sum agreed with Juventus (15 million euros) had led the Biancoceleste club to withdraw. Salvi then reopen a negotiation that is now launched towards the conclusion. Thus Sarri will be able to fill the gap in the role of left-back and get back a player that he has already appreciated in recent months at Lazio.