The full-back, who played for the last six months of last season for the Biancoceleste, is ready to return to Sarri’s court
Lazio now very close to Luca Pellegrini. The return to the Biancoceleste of the 24-year-old Roman full-back who returned to Juventus after finishing the season in Sarri’s team is about to be defined. The final details of the operation are under discussion: a two-year loan with an obligation to buy with an overall valuation of 8 million euros. Pellegrini, who had left Frankfurt’s Eintracht in January to play with the team he has always been a fan of, could be redeemed in June: the sum agreed with Juventus (15 million euros) had led the Biancoceleste club to withdraw. Salvi then reopen a negotiation that is now launched towards the conclusion. Thus Sarri will be able to fill the gap in the role of left-back and get back a player that he has already appreciated in recent months at Lazio.
#Lazio #Pellegrini #step #agreement #Juve #loan #obligation
Leave a Reply