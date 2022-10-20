The biancoceleste striker who made Barcelona’s recent history in the Guardiola years, revealed the reasons for his farewell to Barça
A timeless champion, protagonist of a historical transfer from one side of the Tiber to the other. The impact of Pedro in Lazio he made all the most skeptical ones change their minds, after a season he showed flashes of Pedrito’s Barcelona. With i Blaugrana the Spaniard has won everything, an important piece of one of the most beautiful teams ever under the management of Pep Guardiola. He arrived at Barcelona as a child, in 2004, and then spent eleven years in the ranks of the Catalans. In 2015 he chose to turn the page and try an experience in the Premier League, with the Chelsea who gladly takes him to the court of Stamford Bridge, where he will later meet Maurizio Sarri.
Although time has passed, Pedro has never ceased to feel affection for the club that launched and consecrated him as one of the great talents of European football. His bond with Barcelona is always strong and after seven years he explained the reasons for his farewell. As reported by the Spanish portal Futbol Red these are the words that explain his farewell from Barcelona: “The simplest thing would be to stay there and keep winning, but I think it was time to try new experiences elsewhere“
