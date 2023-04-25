Danilo Cataldi and Lazio together again, the news was in the air. And now the official announcement is made by the Biancoceleste company which through a press release has official renewal of Danilo Cataldi’s contract. The Biancoceleste midfielder and Lazio have decided to continue together, there were few doubts. Above all at the end of a season in which the product from the Biancoceleste academy was consecrated as an irreplaceable leader in Maurizio Sarri’s midfield. The Biancoceleste coach put him at the center of the project, carving out an increasingly important role for him and praising him whenever the opportunity presented itself. A contract renewal that rewards the growth of a key player in the squad and a fan on the pitch, ready to defend the Biancocelesti again. The press release reads of a renewal with expiry until 2027 but actually it should be until June 2028. This is the announcement of the company.