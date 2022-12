There Lazio work to carry Lucas Torreira in the biancoceleste. It’s no secret that the Uruguayan midfielder want to go back to Italy where he has excellent memories between Pescara, Sampdoria and Fiorentina. According to sporx. com the Capital club has offered 7 million euros to Galatasaraywhich, however he refused the advances. Lazio does not give up and study a new offer.