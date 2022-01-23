“Lazio seem like a team that cares too much about applying what their coach wants. This makes you lose your carelessness. Atalanta had many defections but what makes the difference is one on one. numerical superiority. Let’s assume that at the moment there is not much brilliance and at the Olimpico a flat game has emerged. I don’t know if the 120 minutes in the cup have influenced. Certainly playing every three days does not help to regain clarity. game would have remained flat even in the event of a victory. From a technical and tactical point of view, nothing would have changed. “

“Every coach has ideas for development, however it is the game that makes the difference. When you analyze it you have to understand what to change. Talking with the boys and with the collaborators. The players to apply his dictates are not there and it is not said. I don’t know if it will be possible, neither in January nor at the end of the season. The market must still bring better players than those in the squad. Free agents are not needed, to have strong players you have to snatch them from the other teams. But even with those you risk wasting time. However, I don’t see big signings even from the other clubs. The problems are reflected everywhere. So I would first of all make the best players in the squad. Next year we will see, but now it would be essential to get the most out of what you have. If things go well, I take it for granted. If things go badly, I know that I am primarily responsible.