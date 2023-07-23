The attack is complete. While the wording “work in progress” continues to stand out on the midfield of the new Lazio, on the advanced department it is one step away from “sold out”. After signing Castellanos (the Argentine will arrive in Auronzo tomorrow evening and will train with his new team-mates from the following day) the Biancoceleste club is also close to signing Callum Hudson-Odoi. The 22-year-old Chelsea winger can arrive on loan with a redemption obligation of 10-15 million euros, linked to the fulfillment of certain conditions.

An operation with contained costs and interesting from a technical point of view, even if the Englishman is back from a disappointing season (played on loan at Bayer Leverkusen). Maurizio Sarri, who had him at Chelsea, however, is convinced that he can relaunch him and has given his approval.

holders and alternatives

—

With the arrival of Hudosn-Odoi, the coach would have the attack he’s always wanted since he’s been at Lazio. With three owners and three alternatives of the same level. The titular trident would remain Felipe Anderson-Immobile-Zaccagni. Behind them would be the Pedro-Castellanos-Hudson trio who would have little to envy to the other. And it would allow the coach to alternate the six offensive players without problems (for Cancellieri, who arrived on Wednesday at Auronzo, a loan transfer is increasingly probable). Sarri is curious to see Castellanos up close, carefully study his qualities, start working on him. He arrives as deputy Immobile, but he can also be an alternative to Ciro, given that his characteristics are different. The Argentine is a center forward with less depth, but more inclined to connect with the wingers than the captain. On Hudson-Odoi Sarri would instead start with an advantage. He coached him at Chelsea in the 2018-19 season, also making him play often even though he was only 18 at the time. Above all, Sarri likes his flexibility. The English player can play left and right indifferently. And if necessary, he can also be a central forward. He’s just back from a lackluster season, which is why the Captain will have to work with him in particular on the psychological aspect. Kind of like he did the last two years ago with Felipe Anderson. With the Brazilian, the operation went perfectly. “The coach brings out the best in everyone,” Felipe confirmed yesterday. In these days his agent, his sister Juliana, is in Auronzo to discuss with the president Lotito the renewal of the contract which expires in a year. On the subject, Felipe didn’t say too much: “They still have to see each other. Will I stay? I don’t know the club’s plans, but I’m fine here and this is the best group I’ve ever been a part of”.