Robert Muzzi , a former Lazio striker has always been a Biancoceleste fan. In his career, however, he also had a long experience, first in the youth team and then in the first team, with the Giallorossi team. Now, his career has continued as club manager of Cagliari, the last team he played for in his career before hanging up his boots in 2009. During an interview given to “Sunday Maracana” Of TMW Radio he revealed an old background of his experience in yellow and red.

When asked how the locker room of both Capitoline teams lived, Muzzi replied as follows: “When they called me up for the first team I was 17 and shy. I entered the locker room Bruno Conti stopped me and told me ‘don’t enter the locker room with the chicken you have on your necklace’. Chicken I was the eagle of Lazio. And she really wasn’t going to let me in. But it’s not over after the first workout I found my clothes in the shower. You couldn’t go against anyone in that locker room, there were players like Nela and Cervone who were big, it was better to keep quiet. I support Lazio but I have the utmost respect for Roma, which I must always thank.”