Sarri’s Lazio is in history. He moved on to Empoli with a convincing performance again after the somewhat slow ones of recent times and finished the championship in second place.

The Champions League and the Italian Super Cup were already in the safe, but the place of honor in Serie A is a result that goes straight into the annals of the club, because it had only been obtained three times in the past and never under Lotito management. However, Provedel is also making history. For the Friulian goalkeeper 21st match without a passive goal: he equals the absolute Serie A record already held by Rossi (Milan), Buffon (Juventus) and De Sanctis (Roma). Game never in question. Empoli on the spot, despite the salvation already acquired but, without Vicario’s saves, Lazio would have won with an even wider score. Goals from Romagnoli at the start of the second half and from Luis Alberto in recovery decided.

Protagonist vicar — Lazio starts immediately strong. Inter’s victory over Turin forced them to win over Empoli to finish in second place. Sarri presents three innovations with respect to the announced formation. The first two in defense, where Patric is preferred to Casale and Pellegrini plays his first match as a starter in the league in the left lane with the consequent move of Hysaj to the right (Lazzari goes on the bench). In the offensive trident, however, Pedro is preferred to Zaccagni. Two novelties also in Empoli, both in defence. Walukiewicz is paired with Luperto in the middle, while on the left Cacace is preferred to Parisi. The first ring is from Luis Alberto who with a surprise shot almost pierces Vicario, who saves himself for a corner. Lazio make a lot of possession in midfield, practically hiding the ball from Empoli for the entire first quarter of an hour. However, there are few conclusions because the home team blocks in front of their defense. The two central midfielders Grassi and Brindelli closely monitor Milinkovic and Luis Alberto, while Fazzini fencing Vecino. Sarri’s team (deputy Martusciello is on the bench because the Captain is disqualified) is thus forced to try to break through on the flanks. Where Anderson and Pedro get really busy. Around the middle of the first half, Lazio slowed down a bit and Empoli immediately took advantage of it to show that they didn’t want to be just a spectator. Shortly after the quarter of an hour here are two goals for the home team. Cacace’s shot from inside the area is dangerous, but he finds the providential detour from Immobile. Then it is Akpa Akpro who has a good opportunity, but he sends the ball high (with a header). Afterwards, however, Lazio resumed grinding the game. And he comes close to scoring in various circumstances. If the Tuscan team manages to maintain a 0-0 draw until the interval, the credit goes above all to Vicario. Who saves first on Pedro, then on Immobile (prodigious intervention), then again on Patric and at the end again on Immobile. See also Jarlan Barrera: harsh criticism of Luis Grau, Junior's assistant?

Unlock Romagnoli — The second half begins exactly as the first half of the game ended: Lazio on the attack and Empoli taking refuge in front of Vicario. After two minutes here is the first goal: launch by Luis Alberto for Immobile whose shot with a sure shot is desperately blocked by Walukiewicz. But on the following corner, Lazio pass. On the trajectory from Luis Alberto’s flag it is Romagnoli who stands tallest of all and gives him the advantage. At that point Empoli tries to come out of their shell. Zanetti brings in Henderson in place of Grassi to give more substance to his team’s manoeuvre. And in fact the Tuscans manage to raise the center of gravity, without however posing major dangers near Provedel. Lazio becomes less proactive and more conservative, but does not disdain to try to secure the result. Milinkovic tries (he saves Cacace) and Immobile again (Luperto rejects the shot that would probably have passed Vicario). Martusciello, after letting Zaccagni enter in Pedro’s place, also throws in Casale (for Romagnoli) and Cataldi (for Vecino) to introduce fresh forces. Zanetti replies with two more substitutions: Destro (for Piccoli) and Haas (for Bandinelli) enter. Then the coach also played the Satriano card (in place of Fazzini) and conceded a few minutes of glory to the second goalkeeper Ujkani. Empoli tries: Cambiaghi shoots from the edge in the 43rd minute, but Provedel puts up a great fight and Zaccagni flies into the open field on the rebound. Cambiaghi himself is forced to bring him down, receives a second yellow card and is sent off. With the extra man Lazio closes the match. Counterattack by Milinkovic, ball to Immobile who sorts for Luis Alberto: the Spaniard’s shot from the edge strikes Ujkani. See also Handanovic-Onana, Galli-Tancredi and the others: stories of Inter goalkeepers (exchangeable)

