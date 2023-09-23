The words of the Biancoceleste coach, who spoke shortly after the final whistle of the match directly from the belly of the Olympic stadium

Lazio did not go beyond a draw against Monza at the Olimpico. Gagliardini responded to Immobile’s goal from the penalty spot and the Biancocelesti picked up just 1 point in the match against the Brianza team. The team is unable to catch up Maurizio Sarriwho spoke to the microphones at the end of the match Sky to analyze his team’s performance. These are the words of the Biancoceleste coach.

“Is it a deserved point? In the stretch of the match between our 1-0 and 1-1, yes, we were passive. Then in the second half the match opened up more and we too had some good opportunities. We are in a moment in which many things aren’t going well, but it’s difficult to think of getting out of this negative moment in a clean and quick way. We didn’t play a bad part of the game but we have to do more. At the moment we have difficulty doing more Better.

The priority would be to achieve a full result because it would give us enthusiasm and take away the anxiety we have. We need to find offensive danger again because we create little. We are showing some signs in the defensive phase but the solidity of last year is not there. We are a team that has to solve problems. Playing after the Champions League is difficult for everyone, let alone for us who are not used to it. It was predictable that the match was at risk, against a good dribbling team, but given how it was going there was room to do better.

Every team has certain characteristics, we must not get stuck only on beauty if we don’t have the characteristics. What I’m looking for now is an order that has failed. If players are good at doing certain things and you make them do others you clash with reality. This team doesn’t play badly, you can accuse them of not being very dangerous compared to the amount of play they create, but they don’t play badly.

We need to evaluate what is wrong at the environmental level. What’s outside must interest us up to a certain point. The new ones? Tactically they are guys who are not yet ready to play with us, but if they don’t play they will never get used to it. The big problem after certain matches is recovering mental and nervous energy. Recharging is not so easy, finding determination and motivation after three days is not so simple. But it shouldn’t be an alibi: we did a lot to get there and we can’t ruin all the matches after the Champions League.”

September 23, 2023

