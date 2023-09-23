Lazio and Monza drew 1-1 in the match valid for the fifth day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Biancocelesti took the lead in the 12th minute with the penalty that Immobile converted after Ciurria’s foul on Zaccagni. Monza equalized in the 36th minute with Gagliardini, who did well to score from a few steps after a low cross from Ciurria. In the second half, Lazio almost took the lead in the 57th minute, when Immobile hit the post. Monza doesn’t give up attacking and comes close to taking the lead with Colpani. In the end, the draw allows the Lombards to rise to 5 points. Lazio are at 4.