Sarri has asked for reinforcements to extend the squad. Outgoing Maximiano, Basic and Marcos Antonio. The defense block and the attack block have been confirmed, but we need reinforcements to match

A clear request. Also expressed in public. Maurizio Sarri wants Lazio’s market plan to be clear from the start and also to take shape, without remaining abstract. He told Lotito to expect concrete answers in the short term, both on who will leave and on who will arrive. The Biancocelesti must prepare for the Champions League, and, being the team in the top five European leagues that has used the least players ever this season (23), they will have to sell quickly also to have more time to buy and, in the end , stretch the rose. Although there are few players used by Sarri in 2022-23, some of these are already at the door because they are not considered up to par. Others, like Milinkovic, are instead waiting for an offer that will convince them to try a new adventure. The fact is that only with clear ideas on sales, will it be possible to have a well-defined plan on purchases as well. See also Super Irving and real Nets signals: so Milwaukee fell

WHO GOES — Lazio will have to make money with a series of players who have not found space in Rome. Escalante will be bought by Cadiz for 2.5 million euros. He has already said goodbye to Lazio the young Luka Romero, whose contract will not be renewed. Farewell also to Radu, who has decided to hang up his boots. The coaching staff is sure they will have to give up on Milinkovic, but a substantial offer will still be needed (no lower than 35-40 million) to be able to sign him. Akpa-Akpro is also destined to say goodbye (he could stay at Empoli, where he played on loan last season), Lazzari remains difficult, who has never played as much with Sarri as he wanted. Basic and Marcos Antonio are also officially on the market, a solution will be sought that will guarantee more space for Cancellieri. Buyers are also being sought (especially in Spain, where he has already played) for Maximiano, the goalkeeper who arrived to become a starter but who only played the first 5 minutes in the league before being sent off and disappearing completely. See also F1 | Zandvoort, Free Practice 1: surprise Mercedes, Verstappen change ko

POISED — Sarri likes, and is among the most used in the squad, Adam Marusic, who however, faced with an important offer, could also leave. In defense Pellegrini is also hanging in the balance, who will certainly not be redeemed at the amount agreed with Juventus in January (12 million): a strong discount will be sought (about half), otherwise he will go away. Pedro should stay, but his contract is expiring too. Courted by some Spanish clubs, Lazio will decide whether to keep him also on the basis of market opportunities that will arise.

SAFETY — Very confirmed in the middle of the Provedel posts, paid just over 2 million and awarded as the best number 1 of the just finished championship. Romagnoli and Casale are not discussed in defense, Hysaj will also stay in Rome, there are no big doubts about Patric and Gila. In between, discounted confirmations for Cataldi (one of the surprises of the season) and Vecino. The intention is also to confirm Luis Alberto, who in 2023 is the midfielder who served the most assists in Serie A. The relationship with Sarri is now serene and relaxed, he is completely focused on Lazio, so much so that he has asked for signings at the end of the match against Empoli. The usual courtships could come from Spain, but in principle he shouldn’t leave. The three starting forwards are also sure of their place in the squad: Zaccagni (the revelation), Immobile and Felipe Anderson. However, that is also the department in which Sarri has asked for more investments precisely because there are no alternatives. Lazio would not consider offers for any of them. See also F1 | Fry: "The top teams are suffering with the budget cap"

June 5th – 10.51pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lazio #Milinkovic #farewell #puzzle #Pedro #Marusic #Deputy #Property #wanted