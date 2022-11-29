Speaking at the press conference Milinkoivc reassured about the condition of his ankle which appeared battered after Cameroon

The immense joy of the first goal “world championship”, the regret of not having achieved a victory that seemed to be just a step away. The last days of Milinkovic-Savic in Qatar they have been conditioned by emotional ups and downs. His Serbia will now need the three points against Switzerland to hit a qualification that on the eve of the tournament seemed decidedly within reach. After the draw against Cameroon, photos were made public showing the condition of Milinkovic-Savic’s right ankle, evidently battered. Today the champion of the Lazio spoke at the press conference reassuring about the condition of his ankle.

“We are aware that the match against Switzerland will have to be faced responsibly. We are not looking at what is behind us, now we have to look ahead. We want to win, we have to start off strong and courageous, to show that we came to win and that we want to qualify for the next stage.What was challenging was the road to Qatar, we wanted to qualify for the World Cup, we knew that a lot would depend on the last game.

The situation with the ankle has improved a lot, I’ll be ready for the next game. I don’t think we can promise anything, because every player who joins the national team wants to give their all. I just hope luck is on our side. The midfield is the heart of the team, we try to do our best, against Brazil it didn’t go well, against Cameroon it went much better and now against Switzerland we have to show that we are at a high level with a lot of desire and doing the job well “.

