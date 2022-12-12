The sergeant immediately makes himself available despite his swollen ankle. Ready a personalized program to recover as soon as possible

All ready at home Lazio for the start of the retreat in Turkey. The biancocelesti will arrive in Side in the afternoon, while tomorrow the first friendly match with the Galatasaray at 16:00. Appointment in the morning in Formello, then transfer to Fiumicino. The entire biancoceleste group will be available to Sarri, including Milinkovic.

Sergej answers present — Despite the possibility of being treated in Rome and spending a few days with the family, Milinkovic however, he decided to leave with the rest of the group and continue the therapies with the medical staff. The ailment dates back to the last match before the break against Juventus. The desire to play in the World Cup did not allow the Serbian to recover from the ankle problem, now very swollen after the three group games. A specific program has been prepared which will allow Sergej to be in condition for the return to the field against Lecce. See also F1 | The World Cup decided by sensational accidents

As soon as he returned from Qatar, he immediately started therapy to recover from the ankle problem and will continue to do so in the coming days. A separate training session is planned, obviously without taking part in the friendlies scheduled for these days. Despite the many rumors, Sergej’s dedication to Lazio doesn’t change.

