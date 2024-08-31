Lazio Milan live streaming, tv and probable lineups of the Serie A match

LAZIO MILAN STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 31 August 2024, at 20:45 Lazio and Milan take to the field at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, a match valid for the third day of Serie A 2024-2025. Where to watch Lazio Milan live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to watch it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Lazio and Milan will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match coverage is planned with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Lazio Milan’s kick-off is scheduled for 8:45 pm today, Saturday 31 August 2024. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a completely legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to watch Lazio Milan on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

Lazio (4-2-3-1): Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Rovella, Dele Bashiru; Noslin, Castellanos, Zaccagni.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Pavlovic, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Okafor.

