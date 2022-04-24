AC Milan wins 2-1 on the Lazio field in the match valid for the 34th matchday of Serie A. The Rossoneri rise to 74 points and remain first in the standings with 2 points clear of Inter., who must recover the match against Bologna. Lazio remains at 56.

Read also

THE MATCH – Lazio starts with the foot on the accelerator and immediately breaks through. Milinkovic Savic runs off to the right and crosses, Immobile swoops on the ball and can’t make a mistake from two steps: 1-0 in the 5 ‘. Milan feel the pinch and struggle to get into the game. The Rossoneri beat the first shot in the 15th minute with Giroud, who did not head into the goal. The pressure of the formation of Pioli increases but struggles to get to the shot. On the other hand, Maignan has to go out to avoid the encore of Immobile. Shortly before the half hour, Rossoneri flare-ups: first Leao and then Kessie frighten Strakosha, who in the 32nd minute must block a new shot by Leao.

Before the break, the biancoceleste goalkeeper also disengages from Theo Hernandez’s free-kick. The script does not change at the beginning of the second half and Milan, with merit, equalized. At 49 ‘acceleration by Leao who reaches the bottom and offers Giroud the ball to push into the net: 1-1. It is played only in one half of the pitch and Milan is very close to doubling between 59 ‘and 62’. First Radu saves on the line, then Messias sends the ball a palm away from the post with a poisonous left. Leao is a constant threat and keeps the Capitoline defense on alert with his accelerations. The Portuguese shoots in the 83rd minute, Strakosha remedies again. When the draw seems to have been done, Milan put the arrow in the 92nd minute. Rebica steals the ball from Marusic and starts the decisive action. The defense of Lazio goes haywire, Ibrahimovic makes the bank for Tonali who controls and bags: 1-2, Milan wins and remains first in the championship sprint.