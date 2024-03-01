Milan won 1-0 on Lazio today in the match scheduled for the 27th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Rossoneri prevailed with a goal from Okafor, who scored in the 88th minute. The victory allows the team coached by Pioli to rise to 56 points, -1 from second place occupied by Juventus. Lazio ends with 8 men. The expulsion of Pellegrini, who received the red card in the 57th minute, was joined by those of Marusic and Guendouzi in injury time. The Biancocelesti remain at 40 points and risk losing ground in the race for Europe.