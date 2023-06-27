Pending the sale of the Serbian, the coach wants reinforcements in direction and attack: sprint for Torreira and Marcos Leonardo, but not only…

Elmar Bergonzini

It is sown, waiting for the harvest. Lazio is moving, it has several negotiations to strengthen the team. Sarri, however, asks that the first shots be fired quickly. Today the coach will meet Fabiani to take stock of the situation. On 8 June they had already met (at the time President Lotito was also present, now busy in Campobasso), but since then the Biancocelesti have been unable to sell or buy. And Sarri asks that he finally put himself on the accelerator. We need to find a solution for Milinkovic, who expires in a year, whose departure is essential to obtain the money needed to complete the squad following the coach’s requests. Without him being sold, the projects would inevitably change.

See also Diego Cocca's 5 concerns with Tigres to face Pachuca THE MIDDLEFIELD — The hottest name is that of Lucas Torreira, an old passion for Sarri now at Galatasaray. In the coming days, the Biancoceleste club will meet its agent, Bentancur, to try to define the negotiation. About 10 million are needed to get him. In addition to the playmaker, a role in which Sarri, while appreciating Cataldi, would like a “specialist” (as he stated during the season), players more suited to the coach’s ideas are also needed in the other roles in midfield. The Lazio coach named Gedson Fernandes (Besiktas), Joey Veerman (Psv) and Marko Grujic of Porto.

the attack — However, Sarri has repeatedly stressed that he wants to strengthen the attack above all. During the season, the coach repeatedly introduced two fresh full-backs (Pellegrini and Lazzari) to make up for games when Lazio were behind. This was precisely because in attack he didn’t think he had suitable players. He insists on Marcos Leonardo, for whom an offer (of 10 million) has already been presented to Santos. It will be necessary to raise it a little to close the deal. Zaha has been proposed in recent days, but he has a high salary, an attempt for Ngonge from Verona is not excluded, but at the moment he is not at the top of the wish list. Today Sarri will reiterate his preferences to the club, he will also ask to speed up and close some negotiations. Because for the moment Lazio has only sown… See also Sampdoria-Spezia, the prediction: a goal in the first 15' reaches 3.15