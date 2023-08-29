Today the head of Institutional Communication of the Lazio Region, Marcello De Angelis, resigned from his office. De Angelis communicated his irrevocable decision to the president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca with a letter, after having anticipated it during a private conversation. President Rocca has accepted the resignation of Marcello De Angelis with immediate effect.

«I acknowledge the resignation of Marcello De Angelis from the role of Head of Institutional Communication of the Lazio Region. I thank him for the valuable work done so far and for the sense of responsibility shown. Just as he has my gratitude for having sheltered the institution I preside over from the unacceptable exploitation of these weeks, paying the price for a song written 45 years ago and for which he has publicly expressed all his embarrassment and horror. Text, moreover, already known when in the past he had held roles such as that of parliamentarian and director of newspapers.

I can witness firsthand the evolution of De Angelis’s personality. A path of maturation, self-awareness and inner transformation. Surely all this cannot erase his past, but he has shaped and will continue to shape his present and his future », declares Francesco Rocca.

“Dear President, after careful reflection, I find myself in the position of having to make a choice for which I assume full responsibility – writes De Angelis in his letter of resignation – I was pilloried for a post on Facebook in which I expressed perplexity about a judicial case on which many others before and better than me and in a more authoritative way, had pronounced in a similar way. I claim the right to doubt and dissent even if I cannot deny that I expressed myself inappropriately and for this I apologized”.

“I have unleashed severe political pressure against the institution you represent today and, despite the awareness that your opponents have no arguments or the strength to impose the decisions they would like, my own conscience is stronger and more legitimate than theirs to ask me to to step back. The monstrous mud machine can crush anyone and it has targeted me pilloriing me rummaging through my life. I have tragically paid for half of my existence for faults I didn’t have, but I cannot free myself from the only thing for which I feel shamefully responsible: having composed in the past the lyrics of a song that I consider a senseless message of hatred towards human beings without guilt, many of whom are now my friends, colleagues, neighbors, people I appreciate, admire, love, and even my family members. I don’t know if I can ever forgive myself for this and I don’t expect anyone else to. I cannot allow my past responsibilities to stain or obscure the extraordinary work that so many better people than me are doing for the common good” continues De Angelis.

“I thank all my colleagues, many of whom I have just met, who wanted to convey their closeness to me in this very difficult moment – concludes De Angelis – but it is with great sadness that I believe there is no other choice for me than to continue my path away from this institution in the hope to close accounts with the past and find a way to repair any of my previous mistakes. I therefore inform you of my resignation with immediate effect from the position you wished to entrust to me, thanking you for your trust and hoping that I have given the best professional contribution that was expected of me. I wish the Giunta, the Council and the whole structure to be able to continue their work with due serenity and with the well-deserved recognition.

In Faith. Marcellus De Angelis”.