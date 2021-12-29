The Brazilian expires in June and from January there could be an acceleration of the Blaugrana. Lazio offers a five-year extension with a salary of around 2 million euros plus bonuses. At the window also Inter and Milan

Decisive days for Luiz Felipe. From January 1st, the Brazilian defender will be free to negotiate with other clubs. His contract with Lazio is in fact expiring in June and has not yet been renewed. The negotiation has been going on for months, it has been on the verge of being happily concluded several times, but the white smoke has not arrived. There has never been a break between the parties, relations remain excellent, but the agreement is still a long way off. At the same time, with the expiration of the contract and therefore the status of free player approaching, the courtships against the Brazilian by very important clubs have increased.

Between Barcelona and Milan – The last in order of time is that of Barcelona. This is not an absolute novelty because already two years ago the name of Luiz Felipe became part of a shortlist of players targeted by the blaugrana club. The interest then did not materialize in a real assault on the player who in fact remained at Lazio. Now, however, Barca seem willing to get serious. Obviously for next summer, when – if he does not renew with Lazio – the player can be bought on a free transfer. It is very likely that the Catalan club will start pressing on the player already in the next few weeks, the regulations allow it and in this kind of operations it is always better to carry on. Also because the two Milanese have been moving on the Biancoceleste defender for some time. At Inter Luiz Felipe has a sponsor called Simone Inzaghi, who knows him very well having had him for five years as a player at Lazio. But Luiz Felipe is also highly esteemed by Milan managers. And they too, like the Nerazzurri, are ready to send him an offer as soon as possible (very soon).

Rinovo on stand by – For the moment, however, the only real proposal is the one sent to him by Lazio. It provides for a five-year extension with a salary of around 2 million euros plus bonuses. An important sum, but lower than what the other clubs interested in him would guarantee, which would be ready to put a salary of at least 3 million euros on the plate. Luiz Felipe is obviously strongly tempted by these hypotheses, both for the economic aspect but also and above all for the technical one. However, he is very close to Lazio, which caught him in the Brazilian Serie D championship and made him grow. If Lotito’s club raised the offer, even without ‘matching’ those of the big names following him, Luiz Felipe would almost certainly say yes. It could close at around 2.5 million euros a year. Lazio are not very convinced of reaching those figures, but faced with the risk of losing to zero, an important player could revise his convictions.

December 29 – 12:25

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Lazio #Luiz #Felipe #renewal #Barcelona #check