An idea that almost becomes a necessity. Lazio thinks seriously about Luca Pellegrini. He could be the left-back (the Biancocelesti don’t have one in their squad) to give to Sarri. The coach knows him, the two met at Juventus, before the 1999 class was loaned to Cagliari.

Pellegrini is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, but can’t find much space (just 8 games out of 22 played from the start, 14 in total). He would like to return to Italy, Rome (where he was born, growing up in the youth sector of the Giallorossi) the most welcome destination.

SITUATION

—

Lazio in January will have to face the problem linked to the liquidity ratio. For this Pellegrini represents an interesting opportunity. Juventus, with the consent of Eintracht, could loan him to the biancocelesti until the end of the season. In the meantime, Lotito’s club will try to place Kamenovic (in Rome for a year and a half, but with only one presence) on the market to ease the economic situation. At that point, the purchase of Pellegrini would be postponed to June, with an expenditure not exceeding 10 million euros (but Lazio hopes to close at 8). The first name presented by Sarri to the club, in that role, is actually that of Fabiano Parisi from Empoli, who however costs more (no less than 15) and, at the moment, also has more clubs keeping an eye on him . Lazio would therefore circumvent the competition by turning to Pellegrini. Finally solving the left-back problem. Because in addition to being an idea, the arrival of the class of 1999 for the biancocelesti is also a necessity.