Participatory urban reforestation, the museum on the history of women in Ancient Rome, social inclusion for women in economic difficulty. The repopulation of bee families, the creation of lavender expanses, the digital museum of Rome. They are some of the 100 winning ideas of the Vitamin G call, awarded yesterday afternoon at the Talent Garden in Via Ostiense, in Rome, by the president of the Lazio Region Nicola Zingaretti.

The announcement, carried out under the program GenerAzioni Young of the Youth Policies of the Lazio Region with the support of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Department for Youth, has selected the best ideas proposed by the under 35s for the whole regional territory, guaranteeing beyond 2.3 million euros to selected initiatives, models and proposals. The winners will receive a grant up to 25 thousand euros and will be supported by tutors who will follow all the projects on the territory.

At the awards ceremony, President Zingaretti spoke of “100 new ideas that will be financed so as not to leave anyone behind, include, enhance and rediscover culture“. “The new generations are the energy and ideas of progress, the same ones that this call enhances, through a generational dialogue on projects that bring growth and social well-being”, he declared. “I am particularly proud of the great participation, because it also tells another way of being young, which must give rise to the restart that we all need”. Vitamin G will also become one coworking space based in Via Ostilia, near the Colosseum, where girls and boys can work, meet and network.

From the environment to inclusion: the 100 winning ideas

The environment is at the center of several winning ideas of the tender. Among the awarded projects is the feasibility study of ainnovative wind turbine vertical axis for the distributed generation of renewable electricity, but there are also the participatory urban reforestation project “Trees in the network” of the V Municipio e “Let it bee”: the idea of ​​three boys from Nazzano to safeguard biodiversity and enhance the landscape through the repopulation of bee families and the creation of spectacular lavender expanses along the territory.

The project revolves around the world of culture “Listen to the places. Digital Museum of Rome “, which involves the construction of the Digital Museum of the XIV Town Hall in which the stories of the places will be collected through the stories and voices of its citizens, and the idea of Collective of Roman Archaeologists, with the opening of the museum of the Roman woman in the Appia Antica Regional Park, to focus attention on the figure of the Woman in Roman history.

Other projects focus on inclusion and integration on various levels: how “Next Generation”, which will be born in Tor Bella Monaca, Tor Sapienza, Centocelle and Cinecittà to start a path of direct participation and self-narration of the so-called “second generations” by encouraging a constructive dialogue between young people with a migratory background.

The breaking down of cultural and social barriers in sport is at the heart of “Futsal 4 all”, which aims to create a football school for girls up to the age of 14 at the IC Sandro Onofri football field. “A stain for everyone” it is instead a project aimed at people with disabilities that promotes inclusion and interaction with the environment and nature through the practice of trekking and accessible excursions, physical-sensorial immersions and mixing between individuals.

