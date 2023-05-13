The statements of the Biancoceleste coach at the full whistle of the match played tonight at the Stadio Olimpico against Lecce

Milinkovic in the 94th minute avoids the fourth defeat in the last five games. A draw caught in extremis, of anger and the desire not to give up one’s goal until the end. There Lazio now he has the obligation to keep his head up by focusing on the match against Udinese. At the end of the race mister Sarri he commented, to the microphones of Skytoday’s race. “I’m satisfied with large stretches of the match, but there are two that are unexplainable: the last 20 seconds of the first half, we conceded goals in 18 seconds from a lateral foul. Then we came back in the second half with an approach that was clear we could score. We only found equal in recovery, it’s a shame. For the full result it was enough to score a few minutes before. We’re having a difficult time like many teams, too bad it’s coming now. But I have seen signs of awakening.

Immobile and Milinkovic? These are two fundamental players for us, the signs I saw tonight are highly encouraging. They could be an important weapon for the last few games. Right now we’re going to play it point by point, clearly we have to go beyond this period if we want to have a chance. In terms of shrewdness in managing certain moments of the match, we’ve always been like this. We thought that now the importance of the matches made us go further, but we still find this defect. The approach from the second half is inexplicable, we can’t come back like this. It is an aspect that makes us leave points by the wayside.

Luis’s mistaken goal? At that moment I was angry in a general way. A minute before, I turned to the bench and told Martusciello that we were about to concede a goal. We were going to get him anyway a minute later. Tonight I got the message across that it’s not acceptable to have these moments in a race. But also that in the end we came up with a point that could be very important. The positivity must remain intact. A difficult time has happened to everyone. It shouldn’t hurt us. The injured? We’re fine in midfield, but their characteristics make it difficult for us to get them to play together. This midfield oh control for 95′ or can have huge problems. Things that remain even if they play together for three years: Marcos won’t be 1.88m in three years. Let’s see if anyone is recoverable in the next few days”. See also Formula E | De Vries grabs the pole for Race 2 in Diriyah

May 12, 2023 (change May 12, 2023 | 23:33)

