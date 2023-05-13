Lazio and Lecce draw 2-2 in the match that opens the 35th day of Serie A 2022-2023. The draw allows Lazio to climb to 65 points, in third position. Lecce is at an altitude of 32, still within reach of the teams in the relegation zone.

The formation coached by Sarri risks big in the 22nd minute, when Lecce gets a penalty: Strefezza misses from the penalty spot. Lazio, after narrow escape, broke the deadlock in the 34th minute with Immobile, who took advantage of Luis Alberto’s suggestion and signed the 1-0. Lecce reacts and finds an equal before the break. Hjulmand triggers Oudin who from the edge of the hole Provedel: 1-1 in the 46th minute. At the start of the second half, Oudin concedes an encore. Assist by Strefezza and winning shot, this time with a right foot, for a 1-2 in the 51st minute. Lazio tries to charge head-on but doesn’t break through. In the 76th minute Immobile didn’t surprise Falcone, in the 92nd minute Pedro hit the post. It was Milinkovic Savic, in the 94th minute, who signed the 2-2 and avoided the knockout of the biancocelesti.