The positive moment does not stop for Lazio who, after winning the derby against Roma in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, also beat Lecce in the championship, achieving their fourth consecutive victory in Serie A. The 'lunch match' of the twentieth decides day was a goal from Felipe Anderson in the 14th minute of the second half. The Biancocelesti thus reach 33 points, momentarily catching Fiorentina in fourth place. Third defeat in the last four days for the Salento team who remain stuck at 21, in 13th position.