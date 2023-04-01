The club tries to bring the Swede from Az, Lazio’s “justice” in the Conference League, to the biancoceleste

Lazio knows him well. Painfully good. Because it was he (not only him, but above all him) who kicked her out of Europe a few weeks ago. A “snub” that Jesper Karlsson could cancel in the coming months, replacing it with so many joys to dispense to those who care about the biancocelesti colors. Yes, because the Roman club has targeted him and is trying to bring him to Formello for next season. His name has been on the list of possible reinforcements for Sarri’s advanced department for some time. However, after the direct contact of the last few weeks in the Conference League, interest has increased exponentially. Because, seen up close, Karlsson confirmed (for the better) all the good things that were already known about him.

Devastating — In the double match of the second round of the Conference League between his Az and Lazio Karlsson was the man of the match both in the first leg in Rome and in the second leg in Alkmaar, having a decisive impact on the double 2-1 victory of the Dutch team. With two assists in the match at the Olimpico, with a goal and an assist in the one played in the Netherlands. His serpentines on the left have constantly put the Lazio rearguard in crisis, also because they are punctuated by technique and speed. A magical moment that Karlsson continued in the national team, scoring his first goal for Sweden (in his tenth appearance) in recent days (in the match against Azerbaijan). He scored with a masterful free-kick with his right foot. Which is his foot, even if he plays on the left. But he also kicks well with his left foot and thanks to this flexibility he manages to churn out goals and assists in industrial quantities. Always with Sweden, before the goal against Azerbaijan, he had already packed 3 assists. And with the Under 21 team, in just 5 games, he scored 6 goals. Even more impressive are the numbers of him with his club team. He has been playing with Az Alkmaar since 2020 and, in just under three seasons, he has scored 43 goals and provided 33 assists between the Dutch league and various cups.

Negotiation — Numbers that make him an ideal 4-3-3 player. It is no coincidence that Maurizio Sarri would be happy to welcome him to Formello. In the next season, especially if the Champions League goal is achieved, Lazio will need four interchangeable offensive wingers. Karlsson would be the ideal alternative to Zaccagni and perhaps also to Anderson because he could also be diverted to the right side. However, bringing him to the biancoceleste is not easy at all. The latest performances have attracted the attention of many European clubs to him and consequently increased the cost of his card. Az bought him three years ago from Elfsborg for 2.5 million. Now he is asking for about twenty to sell it, certainly not a trivial figure. Furthermore, one must beware of competition from a prestigious club such as Benfica, which is following him with great interest. And even Fiorentina is starting to move on the Swedish attacker. On the other hand, the question of hiring the player is easier, whose power of attorney is entrusted to Alessandro Lucci's WSA: at Az Alkmaar Karlsson has an annual salary of 700,000 euros plus bonuses, a figure that can easily be improved.

