The Japanese will be after Milinkovic, the Dane will reinforce the offensive department

Stephen Cieri – Rome

Two strokes within a few hours to turn the page and start getting serious. Yesterday had started very badly for Lazio, with the explosion of the new Luis Alberto case, but it ended in a completely different way thanks to the definition of the agreements for the arrivals of Daichi Kamada and Gustav Isaksen. Two purchases that have not yet been formally closed, but which must be considered facts given that in both cases there is an agreement and only the signatures are missing and are expected in the next few hours. A double blow that changes the scenario of Sarri’s team (which gave the ok to the arrival of both). We go from a situation of worrying stalemate to a more reassuring training condition that has already filled three of the five boxes that were to be filled (before Kamada and Isaksen there was the purchase of the attacker Castellanos).

The 27-year-old Japanese will therefore be the player who will have to take on Milinkovic's heavy legacy. In fact, Kamada arrives in the biancoceleste to be the right midfielder in Sarri's midfield, a role held by the Sergeant until May. The agreement with his agents was reached yesterday evening in Formello. Since the player was released, there was in fact only to be negotiated with his agents. He started from a request for 5 million which would have breached the salary ceiling for Lazio. The agreement was thus closed for a lower figure, exactly 3.4 million euros (no bonuses are envisaged). The agreement will have a two-year term with an option for a third year. Only the player's signature is missing, which is expected for today. There shouldn't be any surprises, the Japanese footballer's agents have assured Lazio managers that it is a mere formality. If so, the official announcement can come as early as today. And it is not excluded that the former Eintracht player will arrive immediately in the capital.

Before the evening blitz for Kamada, Lazio had also finalized the agreement for the arrival of Gustav Isaksen from Midtjylland in the late morning. The 22-year-old Dane will be the player who will complete the full-backs department, made up of Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni and Pedro. The agreement with his club was reached on the figure of 10 million euros plus another 2 in bonuses. For the player there is instead a five-year contract worth 1.5 million per season. Isaksen has already said yes and is ready to leave for Rome. Even his club has given the green light to the operation. There are still some details to be filed (apparently on the payment methods), but reassurances are coming from both sides that the successful outcome of the negotiation is not in question. The official announcement, also in this case, could be a matter of hours. Once Berardi's dream faded, the choice of the new winger had become a Scandinavian derby between Karlsson and Isaksen. Isaksen was preferred by Sarri who wanted a right winger (like Isaksen), while Karlsson plays on the left. The coach knows him well, given that in the Europa League last autumn he punished Lazio both in the first leg and in the second leg. The Roman club will now be able to concentrate on the central midfield. The new name is that of another Dane: Morten Hjulmand. Lecce wants at least 20 million, Lazio tries.