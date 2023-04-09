Lazio beat Juventus 2-1 at the Olimpico in the match on the 29th day of Serie A 2022-2023, winning three important points in the Champions League race which projected them to 58 points: the capitolini consolidate second place. Allegri’s team, on the other hand, fresh from three consecutive victories in the championship, remains firm at 44 points (-15 in the case of capital gains).

Read also

THE MATCH – For the big match at the Olimpico, Sarri chooses Immobile to lead the attack with Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni on his sides. While Allegri (influenced, deputy Landucci on the bench) forward opts for the Vlahovic-Di Maria couple with Kostic and Cuadrado outside, a three-way defense with Alex Sandro, Bremer and Gatti.

The first ring comes in the 10th minute and it’s from Lazio with Luis Alberto serving Milinkovic Savic but the header is inaccurate. Shortly after the same couple pack a similar occasion but the ball ends up over the crossbar. Lazio are more enterprising and in the 29th minute Felipe Anderson bowls in the area for Immobile’s volley, but Szczesny is ready. In the 38th minute Lazio took the lead: Zaccagni’s cross for Milinkovic-Savic controlled the ball with his chest and beat Szczesny from close range with a left footed shot. Great protests from Juventus for a clear push from the Serbian to Alex Sandro before the goal but the Var does not intervene. The black and white reaction was angry and immediate and in the 42nd minute the equalizer arrived: Di Maria’s corner, Provedel saved from Bremer’s header, then Rabiot hit three times and headed it in the end to make it 1-1.

Lazio-Juventus 2-1, the goals (Video)

The start of the second half was still the prerogative of Sarri’s team: in the 53rd minute, a low cross from Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto’s heel to free Zaccagni who in the area alone with a precise right-footed shot overtook Szczesny for the 2-1. Zaccagni himself repeated it in the 56th minute with an assist from Milinkovic-Savic but this time the goal was disallowed for offside. Juve tries to react and in the 63rd minute on a soft assist from Alex Sandro Vlahovic stands out and nearly scores with his header. Juve changes and inserts Milik, Chiesa and Paredes with Sarri who brings in Pedro in place of Immobile.

Juve pushes in search of an equalizer and in the 79th minute Fagioli loads with a right foot but is rejected by Romagnoli. Shortly after that, the Juventus midfielder was the protagonist, on a cross from Chiesa Fagioli he fired a volley but the ball went just over the top. Juve still forcing forward, in the 88th minute Di Maria turns and kicks in the area, but providentially intervenes in Milinkovic-Savic slide. Lazio are also holding on in the recovery and can celebrate the success.