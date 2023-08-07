The third purchase. After Castellanos and Kamada, Lazio also closes for Gustav Isaksen, a winger who had done so much harm to the biancocelesti with Midtjylland in the last edition of the Europa League. Born in 2001, he is fast and technical. He will start, in the hierarchies, behind Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson, but with the many matches that Sarri’s team will play this season and given his potential, he is destined to carve out space for himself anyway. He landed last night in Fiumicino at 23.40, today he will carry out the medical tests. Waiting for him were several Lazio fans that the club had pushed to the airport by publishing a post on social media with the arrival time.

Sarri had actually repeatedly asked Lotito to make an effort to get to Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo. However, the president of Lazio considers the requests excessive, and has therefore turned to the Dane, who is seven years younger. Isaksen is in fact the result of the compromise between Lotito and Sarri: although not ready to be thrown into the water as Berardi would have been, he has obvious qualities and, which is close to the club’s heart, is easily resold in the future. Having already played a few games this season, even though he hasn’t done his athletic training with Lazio, he is in excellent physical condition (Kamada, released, will instead need time). The deal is closed on the basis of 12 million, including bonuses. Isaksen will earn 1.5 million for the next 5 seasons.