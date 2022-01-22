Without eight owners, the Goddess, who had two Primavera players in the final, gives very little to Sarri’s team
No goals at the Olimpico between Lazio and Atalanta. But to smile is Gasperini’s team, who in a situation of total emergency (absent among others Zapata, Malinovskyi, De Roon, Pasalic, Muriel, Gosens, Koopmeiners, Ilicic and Hateboer) snatches an unexpected point.
THE MATCH
After a first half of absolute nothing, in the second half the clearest opportunity happened to Zaccagni, who hit the post with a big right. More than mediocre the performances of Immobile, canceled by Demiral, and Felipe Anderson. For Atalanta only a couple of conclusions from Miranchuk, who then went out due to injury.
January 22, 2022
