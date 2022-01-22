No goals at the Olimpico between Lazio and Atalanta. But to smile is Gasperini’s team, who in a situation of total emergency (absent among others Zapata, Malinovskyi, De Roon, Pasalic, Muriel, Gosens, Koopmeiners, Ilicic and Hateboer) snatches an unexpected point.

THE MATCH

After a first half of absolute nothing, in the second half the clearest opportunity happened to Zaccagni, who hit the post with a big right. More than mediocre the performances of Immobile, canceled by Demiral, and Felipe Anderson. For Atalanta only a couple of conclusions from Miranchuk, who then went out due to injury.