“Respect for Zaniolo!” play an ironic banner signed by Lazio ultras displayed near the Olympic stadium a few hours before the Biancocelesti’s match against Fiorentina. The case of the Roma player is at the center of controversy in the city. Like Jose said Mourinho yesterday at the press conference, Zaniolo has reiterated several times these days of want to be givenbut only the offer of the Bournemouth, excellent for the Giallorossi club (30 million plus bonuses), but not judged on his technical level by the player. Her relationship with the Giallorossi environment it is now irreparable and the case is also ridden by Lazio fans who take advantage of it.