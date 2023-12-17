Inter beat Lazio 2-0 at the Olimpico in the match scheduled for the 16th matchday of Serie A, thanks to the golden pair Lautaro-Thuram and extend their lead in the Serie A standings. The Nerazzurri move to 41 points, trailing Juventus by 4 points, while Lazio remains at 21 points and is 11th.

The match

For the match at the Olimpico, Sarri decides to leave Luis Alberto on the bench against Inter in favor of Kamada. Patric is also out, returning after a flu and leaving room for Gila, with Rovella winning the run-off with Cataldi. All confirmed, however, for Inzaghi, who moves Darmian to the right, with Bisseck taking his place in the defensive trio. Lautaro and Thuram forward.

Close match with the two teams careful not to discover each other. In the 23rd minute, a very dangerous cross from Guendouzi, who passes the ball between the defense and the goalkeeper in search of Immobile who fails to reach the target and blocks Sommer. In the 28th minute the first opportunity for Lazio with Immobile, who receives a cross from Zaccagni and heads but misses the target. Inter responds in the 30th minute with Thuram who finds himself with an unexpected ball in the area and tries to surprise Provedel but finishes on the goal. In the 40th minute the Nerazzurri took the lead: a wrong back pass towards Provedel by Marusic, Lautaro took advantage of it and dribbled past the Biancoceleste goalkeeper and deposited the ball into the empty net for 1-0. In the 43rd minute great action by Inter, with Lautaro finding Thuram who was blocked by Gila.

At the beginning of the second half, Rovella steals the ball from Calhanoglu in the midfield and starts a personal action, reaching inside the area and trying a shot at the near post but Sommer blocks it. In the 56th minute there is an opportunity for Kamada, who receives it from Immobile and tries to kick with no luck. In the 66th minute Inter doubled their lead with Barella finding the insertion to his left of Thuram who controlled and crossed to make it 2-0.

A whirlwind of substitutions, with Sarri rearranging the team for the final forcing, but Inter managed the double advantage with Lazio ending with ten men due to Lazzari's expulsion in the 86th minute. In the 91st minute Carlos Augusto receives on the left and crosses low into the middle for Mkhitaryan, who turns the ball towards goal with first intention, but Provedel saves Lazio. In the 94th minute another opportunity for Frattesi who looks for the post and crosses the shot with no luck.