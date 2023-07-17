Ciro Immobile goes wild at Lazio’s seasonal debut in the retreat of Auronzo di Cadore. Three goals and an assist in the initial 45 minutes in which the captain was used against the amateurs of the local team. The centre-forward is in form and on the pitch he seems to have put aside his thoughts linked to the two mega-offers from Arabia (each with a total of 35 million for two seasons). After his first goal (the goalkeeper was rejected and then scored from a tight angle), applause from the fans in the stands of Zandegiacomo to which Immobile responded by applauding in turn. But the captain also stood out during the support phase of the manoeuvre. And at the end of the first half when he left the pitch, more applause and choruses from the fans: Ciro thanked him. After nine training sessions in the five days of preparation, Sarri has mixed his starting 4-3-3 between starters and reinforcements. Between the posts, at the start with Maximiano. In defense, here are Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj. Directed by Vecino. The young Bertini in the role that belonged to Milinkovic. Luis Alberto to direct the maneuver. Trident with Pedro and Zaccagni on either side of Immobile.