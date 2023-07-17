In the retreat of Auronzo di Cadore, the biancocelesti win by goal against a local team. The striker, highly applauded by the fans, was the protagonist of the match together with Basic, brace and two crossbars
– AURONZO DI CADORE (bl)
Ciro Immobile goes wild at Lazio’s seasonal debut in the retreat of Auronzo di Cadore. Three goals and an assist in the initial 45 minutes in which the captain was used against the amateurs of the local team. The centre-forward is in form and on the pitch he seems to have put aside his thoughts linked to the two mega-offers from Arabia (each with a total of 35 million for two seasons). After his first goal (the goalkeeper was rejected and then scored from a tight angle), applause from the fans in the stands of Zandegiacomo to which Immobile responded by applauding in turn. But the captain also stood out during the support phase of the manoeuvre. And at the end of the first half when he left the pitch, more applause and choruses from the fans: Ciro thanked him. After nine training sessions in the five days of preparation, Sarri has mixed his starting 4-3-3 between starters and reinforcements. Between the posts, at the start with Maximiano. In defense, here are Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj. Directed by Vecino. The young Bertini in the role that belonged to Milinkovic. Luis Alberto to direct the maneuver. Trident with Pedro and Zaccagni on either side of Immobile.
FIRST TEST
Lazio’s first goal of the season came from a raid by Hysaj, deployed as a left full-back. The 7-0 in the first half was enhanced by a brace from Pedro and a goal from Zaccagni. In the second half, Lazio completely redone. In goal, Adamonis. Defensive line with Marusic, Casale, Ruggeri, and Fares. Median with Akpa Akpro, who took the number 21 shirt from Milinkovic, Cataldi in directing and Basic on the left. At the forefront Felipe Anderson, Diego Gonzalez and Sana Fernandes. Then Floriani Mussolini and Crespi were also used. The Lazio goleada ended 16-0. In the second half Fares, Casale, Sana Fernandes (brace), Gonzalez, Akpa Akpro, Crespi and Basic (brace and also two crossbars) scored. The Biancocelesti play again on Thursday against Slovenian side Primorje: the new striker Castellanos could also be on the pitch, who will undergo medical tests in Rome tomorrow morning.
